Russia may face shortages of vital drugs next year

The introduction of restrictions on state purchases of imported drugs may lead to the catastrophic consequences in the Russian pharmaceutical market and may result in a shortage of some vital drugs in the market, according to recent statements of some leading Russian analysts in the field of pharmaceutics and foreign companies, operating in the local market.

According to experts of the Russian Ministry of Health, the quality of an imported drug is generally higher that of its domestic analogue, which is mainly due to the use of better substance during its production, reports The Pharma Letter’s local correspondent.

In addition, most of Western drugs which are imported into Russia are usually produced in line with international Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) standards, which, however, are still uncommon for Russian producers.