Russia may tighten criteria for the patentability of drugs

The Russian Federal Anti-Monopoly Service (FAS) is considering tightening the criteria of patentability, in order to reduce the effects of unreasonably granted drug patents in Russia.
According to recent statements by the FAS, unjustified granting of patents results in the artificial extension of the monopoly position of some companies in the Russian pharmaceutical market. In this regard, the imposition of restrictions on the provision of new patents may create conditions for the reduction of drug prices in Russia and the CIS countries.
Should utilize foreign experience
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze