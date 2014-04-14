Russia may tighten criteria for the patentability of drugs

The Russian Federal Anti-Monopoly Service (FAS) is considering tightening the criteria of patentability, in order to reduce the effects of unreasonably granted drug patents in Russia.

According to recent statements by the FAS, unjustified granting of patents results in the artificial extension of the monopoly position of some companies in the Russian pharmaceutical market. In this regard, the imposition of restrictions on the provision of new patents may create conditions for the reduction of drug prices in Russia and the CIS countries.

Should utilize foreign experience