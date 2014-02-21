Russia to postpone transfer of domestic pharma production to GMP-standards until 2016

The Russian government has decided to postpone until 2016 the requirement of domestic pharmaceutical production to Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP)-standards, according to the press service of the Russian Ministry of Health.

The transfer to GMP-standards is a serious need, as at present only 30% of drugs in the Russian market comply with international standards. Initially it was scheduled for January 2014, however, due to the current inability of many Russian drug producers to start production in accordance with GMP-standards it was suspended for two years.

It is planned that the Russian Ministry of Industry will be responsible for the control of production processes in accordance with the GMP-standards, while the Ministry of Health will track their use in clinical practice. In this regard, certificate of a pharmaceutical product will be provided by two state ministries.