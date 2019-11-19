Russian government to postpone mandatory labeling requirement

The Russian government may postpone the introduction of controversial practice of mandatory labeling of drugs on the domestic pharmaceutical market (which is scheduled to come into force on January 1, 2020) for at least six months, according to recent statements of some senior state officials and members of the Russian Parliament (State Duma), reports The Pharma Letter’s local correspondent.
Several days ago such a proposal was submitted to the State Duma by the deputy chairman of the Russian ruling party United Russia party Andrei Isaev and the first deputy head of the committee on information policy of State Duma Sergei Boyarsky.
According to authors of the bill, most market participants, among which are distributors, pharmacies and pharmaceutical producers, are still not ready to being the required and complex labeling of their drugs and there were no full-scale tests system of the new system.
