Russian government to use interventions in domestic pharma pricing

The Russian government will use the mechanism of interventions in the domestic pharmaceutical market to tighten control of drug prices, according to recent statements by some senior state officials and local media, reports The Pharma Letter’s local correspondent.
As part of these plans, the government intends to establish a special reserve of drugs that will be sold in the event of 20% rise in prices (or more) in the domestic pharmaceutical market.
Since 2001, the Russian government has been using the interventions mechanism to regulate the cost of grain and some food products in the domestic market. An initiative to extend the mechanism to medicines was put forward last year after the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. In November 2020, the Ministry of Industry and Trade announced the formation of a list of drugs that could be purchased by the government for state reserves.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze