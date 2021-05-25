Sunday 24 November 2024

Russian government to use interventions in domestic pharma pricing

Pharmaceutical
25 May 2021
russia_roubles_rubles_money_big

The Russian government will use the mechanism of interventions in the domestic pharmaceutical market to tighten control of drug prices, according to recent statements by some senior state officials and local media, reports The Pharma Letter’s local correspondent.

As part of these plans, the government intends to establish a special reserve of drugs that will be sold in the event of 20% rise in prices (or more) in the domestic pharmaceutical market.

Since 2001, the Russian government has been using the interventions mechanism to regulate the cost of grain and some food products in the domestic market. An initiative to extend the mechanism to medicines was put forward last year after the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. In November 2020, the Ministry of Industry and Trade announced the formation of a list of drugs that could be purchased by the government for state reserves.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Russian government to limit patent protection for original Western drugs
15 June 2021
Generics
Russian drugmakers faced with sharp prices rises for active ingredients
22 June 2021
Pharmaceutical
Russia to tighten control for global drugmakers operating in local market
25 March 2024
Pharmaceutical
Russia presents updated state pharmaceutical strategy Pharma-2030
20 April 2023


More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Pharmaceutical

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze