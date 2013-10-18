UK’s medicines watchdog recalls five Wockhardt medicines

The UK’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has recalled five medicines made by Indian drugmaker Wockhardt (BSE: WOCK) after deficiencies identified by a recent inspection.

The MHRA asked pharmacies, dispensing clinics and wholesalers to return five drugs in a variety of strengths. Most of the medicines affected are used for pain relief but it also includes one used to treat type 2 diabetes (Gliclazide). This follows a precautionary recall by Wockhardt over five medicines made at its manufacturing site in Chikalthana, India.

The affected products are in most cases available from alternative manufacturers and the Department of Health will ensure that patients can get their medicines when they need them.