UK trials innovative subscription model for antibiotics

The UK government has unveiled a new subscription-type trial that pays pharmaceutical companies upfront for access to certain antibiotics, based on their usefulness to the country’s national healthcare provider, the NHS.

While firms are currently paid by volume, the NHS is seeking to reduce its use of antibiotics, in a bid to combat antimicrobial resistance (AMR). This has led to concerns that investments in new antibiotics may be undermined.

The new scheme is expected to make it more attractive for companies to invest in drug development, as they can be reassured that drugs will be paid for, even if they are kept in reserve and not used.