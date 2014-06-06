US Senate confirms appointment of Sylvia Burwell as HHS Secretary

The US Senate yesterday confirmed the nomination of Sylvia Mathews Burwell, the current director of the Office of Management and Budget, to serve as the next US Secretary of Health and Human Services, by a vote of 78 to 17.
She is succeeding Kathleen Sebelius, who resigned in April amid criticism about the rollout of the Affordable Care Act. Ms Burwell will be sworn in on June 9.
In her new role, the 48-year-old veteran of the Clinton administration’s economic team will oversee 11 far-flung agencies that make up HHS, including the National Institutes of Health, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Food and Drug Administration and the enormous public insurance programs, Medicare and Medicaid, noted The Washington Post.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze