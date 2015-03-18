USA rapidly losing bioscience research market share to Asia

The latest data from antibody search engine CiteAb suggests that the USA has continued to lose its share of the biosciences market at an alarming rate over the past year.

In February 2014 the search engine released data that suggested growth in China would result in the country soon claiming the lion’s share of global bioscience market, overtaking the USA within the next five to 10 years. Today, Andrew Chalmers, founder of CiteAb, says that the latest data suggests not only was this true, but that China could overtake the USA earlier than originally thought.

Dr Chalmers said: “Our data from CiteAb clearly shows that there has been a large spike in the number of Chinese research papers using antibodies over the last twelve months. Equally the number of US papers has dropped significantly. This data acts as a fantastic indicator of bioscience research activity.”