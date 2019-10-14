Virtual trial technology lands in Europe

US-based digital health company VirTrial has launched an alliance with Pratia, the largest network of clinical research centers in Europe, to bring its virtual trial technology across the Atlantic.

The firm said that all Pratia research centers have now completed VirTrial’s training program, making them the first site network in Europe ready to conduct decentralized clinical trials (DCT) using this approach.

Based in Arizona, VirTrial has a telehealth platform which it hopes will help make clinical trials more efficient, using a combination of video, text, and email to allow drug developers to replace some study visits with virtual visits.