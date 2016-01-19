Women's Cancer Initiative publishes annual report

A campaign to improve the prevention of women’s cancers in Latin America and the Caribbean has marked its first anniversary by launching its annual report.
The Women’s Cancer Initiative in the Americasis is run by the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) Foundation, with support from the International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers and Associations (IFPMA) and its members, with additional contributions from Bristol-Myers Squibb and Pfizer.
The three-year project aims to improve the effectiveness of breast and cervical cancer programs in at least two Latin American/Caribbean countries and improve the quality and effectiveness of cancer registries in at least four.
