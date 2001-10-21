Pharmacia launches Xalacom in UK

Pharmacia's once-daily Xalacom, a combination of Xalatan (latanoprost)and the beta adrenergic antagonist timolol maleate, has been launched in the UK as a treatment for primary open-angle glaucoma and ocular hypertension.
Previous clinical trials have demonstrated that Xalacom significantly reduces intraocular pressure, compared to either Xalatan or timolol alone, and that these reductions were maintained for the duration of the study (one year) with no upward drift. Any observed adverse events were limited to those experienced with either drug alone.
