Pharmacia/PDT Deal

Pharmacia SpA of Italy and USA-based photodynamic therapy specialist PDT are negotiating a licensing agreement for PDT's SnET2 (tin ethyl etiopurpurin) for applications in oncology, urology and dermatology. The drug is currently in Phase II trials for skin cancers, including metastatic lesions and Kaposi's sarcoma, and in preclinical research for other tumors and cardiovascular, ophthalmological and dermatological indications.

Pharmacia SpA, which is a subsidiary of the Swedish firm Pharmacia AB, may provide PDT with equity investment, license fees, and research and development support, as well as milestone payments and royalties, in return for certain marketing and regulatory rights.