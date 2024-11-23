Pharmacyclics Announce Lu-Tex Phase I Results

- Pharmacyclics has announced the interim results of its Phase I dose-ranging trial of the photosensitizer Lu-Tex (lutetium texaphyrin) at the American Society for Photobiology's annual meeting in Atlanta, USA. The study comprised 19 patients with a variety of cancers. Following injection of Lu-Tex, the tumor could be illuminated via external light. The drug was then activated, destroying the diseased tissue. It is well tolerated at every dose tested, with no significant toxicity to healthy blood and tissue. The company will also develop Lu-Tex for the treatment of atherosclerosis.