Pharmacyclics Ph III Trial For MRI Agent

Pharmacyclics has initiated a Phase III trial of its Gadolite oral suspension magnetic resonance imaging agent in the diagnosis of abdominal and/or pelvic disease. The 200-patient, multicenter trial is expected to be completed in early 1995.
The suspension consists of a synthetic crystalline compound of gadolinium, which exhibits powerful magnetic properties, with water molecules in a lattice structure. The agent allows for a differentiation of the gastrointestinal tract from the surrounding tissue.
The compound entered clinical trials in December 1993 and proved to be well tolerated, was not absorbed by the intestines, and did not cause diarrhea or other bowel changes. In addition, says the company, a gadolinium-texaphyrin product is being developed as an intracellular MRI agent for imaging of the liver, and in cancer and cardiovascular disease.
