Pharmascience To Market Synsorb Pk

Pharmascience of Canada will market and distribute Synsorb Biotech'spotential treatment for the prevention of hemolytic uremic syndrome, Synsorb Pk.
The two firms have signed an agreement that gives Pharmascience exclusive rights in Canada. The company will start marketing and distribution of Synsorb Pk once regulatory approval is granted in Canada. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Synsorb Biotech is in the process of completing product development, including ongoing Phase III clinical trials of Synsorb Pk in Canada, and subsequently manufacturing and packaging of the product at its Alberta-based manufacturing facility.
