PharmaStem licenses patents to LifeBank

USA-based PharmaStem Therapeutics has licensed its patent portfolio to Canada's Lifebank Corp, a leading provider of processing and storage of umbilical cord stem cells, allowing Lifebank to market its services in the USA.
PharmaStem is the successor to Biocyte Corp, a leader in the development of umbilical cord and placental blood preservation and its therapeutic use. In recognition of its seminal position, the firm has received five US patents in this area to date: nos 5 004 681, 5 192 553, 6 461 645, 6 569 427 and 6 605 275.
