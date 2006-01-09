Pharming completes GRAS filing for hLF

Netherlands-based biotechology company Pharming NV says that it has completed its human lactoferrin (hLF) filing for a Generally Recognized as Safe notification with the US Food and Drug Administration.

Pharming has notified the FDA that its hLF is generally recognized as safe for use as an ingredient in functional foods. Pharming's hLF GRAS notification has been reviewed by an independent scientific expert panel. After careful evaluation of numerous safety studies performed with Pharming's hLF, as well as of published scientific data, the expert panel concluded that hLF is safe for its intended uses, the company notes.

"Pharming is pleased with the progress on the development of hLF," said Francis Pinto, the firm's chief executive, adding: "the company is in a strong position to execute commercial agreements and is ready for a new phase of rapid corporate growth."