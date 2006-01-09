Pharming completes rhC1INH compassionate-use filings

Netherlands-based biotechnology firm Pharming NV has completed a dossier on its recombinant human C1 inhibitor (rhC1INH) for compassionate use filings to treat hereditary angioedema.

Compassionate-use filings are intended to ensure availability of key products for unmet medical needs. Several countries have specific legislation for compassionate use which makes products available in a quick and efficient manner for patients. According to the Leiden-headquartered firm, this approach will provide for a more rapid availability of rhC1INH for HAE patients in markets with limited treatment options.