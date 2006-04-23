Pharminox and CRT sign TSTA R&D accord

UK-based biopharmaceutical company Pharminox, a developer of small-molecule drugs, says it has signed a deal with fellow UK firm Cancer Research Technology securing the rights to a preclinical oncology program developing telomere signalling targeting agents.

Under the terms of the accord, Pharminox has an exclusive 12-month option to license worldwide development and commercializtion rights to drug candidates identified by the program. The first compound, RHPS4 which demonstrated potent antitumor activity, has already been selected by Pharminox for preclinical assessment. Financial details of the agreement were not made public.