Phenoxodiol effective against prostate cancer

USA-based oncology specialist Marshall Edwards, which is majority-owned by Australia's NovoGen, says that study data shows that its drug phenoxodiol is effective in the treatment of prostate cancer. Furthermore, the firm believes that the agent mediates its anticancer activity via an interaction with the protein, tumor-associated NADH oxidase (tNOX).

The work, which was undertaken by a team at Purdue University, in Indiana, specifically identified tNOX 75 alpha as the protein isoform targeted by phenoxodiol. The group added that unlike the prostate specific antigen (PSA) protein, which is currently used to diagnosed the condition, tNOX 75 alpha appears to be essential for tumor survival, making it an appropriate target for future drug development.