Phenoxodiol effective against prostate cancer

USA-based oncology specialist Marshall Edwards, which is majority-owned by Australia's NovoGen, says that study data shows that its drug phenoxodiol is effective in the treatment of prostate cancer. Furthermore, the firm believes that the agent mediates its anticancer activity via an interaction with the protein, tumor-associated NADH oxidase (tNOX).
The work, which was undertaken by a team at Purdue University, in Indiana, specifically identified tNOX 75 alpha as the protein isoform targeted by phenoxodiol. The group added that unlike the prostate specific antigen (PSA) protein, which is currently used to diagnosed the condition, tNOX 75 alpha appears to be essential for tumor survival, making it an appropriate target for future drug development.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze