PhRMA applauds HCCU on health coverage

The Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA) "commends Health Care Coverage for the Uninsured (HCCU) for addressing the important and serious problem of improving access to health coverage," said the association's president, Billy Tauzin, who added: "while we are still reviewing their plan, this much is clear: without access to such coverage, American families face a tremendous financial burden and too often go without the care and medicines they need."

Meantime, the PhRMA has debuted its 2007 national advertising campaign aimed at reaching those who lack health coverage and informing them of the assistance available through its Partnership for Prescription Assistance. Since April 2005, it says, the PPA has helped more than 3.2 million uninsured and low-income Americans find programs that provide prescription medicine gratis or nearly free. It also provides information on almost 10,000 free health care clinics