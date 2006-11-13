PhRMA welcomes Penn Cover All Kids program

The Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA) has issued a statement in support of the Cover All Kids initiative by the US state of Pennsylvania. The drug industry trade association also reported that, in Pennsylvania alone, nearly 135,000 patients have received help with drug bills from the PhRMA's Partnership for Assistance Program.

Billy Tauzin, the PhRMA's chief executive, said: "America's pharmaceutical research companies commend the Pennsylvania General Assembly and governor Ed Rendell for passing and signing into law Pennsylvania's Cover All Kids initiative." Mr Tauzin added that the program would offer health care coverage for 133,000 people in the state.