Phytopharm starts trials of obesity drug

Phytopharm of the UK has started a proof-of-principle study of P57, itsstandardized botanical-based drug which is being developed as an appetite suppressant to treat obesity. The residential study will involve up to 62 healthy male volunteers and will evaluate the safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetic profile of P57, as well as looking at its effect on calorie intake.
The first two stages of the study will look at ascending single doses of P57, as well as repeat dosing in overweight subjects, and data from these will be used to select a dose and regimen for a final stage looking at a 15-day regimen. P57 is licensed to Pfizer.
