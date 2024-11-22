Pierre Fabre Out Of The Red In 1994

The southern French drug group Pierre Fabre reported the first loss in its history in 1993 but moved back into profit in 1994 with net earnings of 230 million French francs ($48.1 million). Sales for the year were ahead 2.6% to 4.9 billion francs.
The 1993 situation was due to the restructuring of the group's Italian subsidiary, following the Italian government's decision to remove some Fabre products from reimbursement. Sales in Italy slumped and jobs were cut from 375 to 160.
The overall improvement of the group is due largely to its dermatological cosmetics business, which accounts for 31% of sales and which has been notably successful abroad. Prospects for 1995 appear good with 9% sales growth expected.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze