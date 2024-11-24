PineTree Therapeutics

Company Overview

The company's best-in-class multispecific antibody platform, AbReptor, leverages a novel mechanism of action to degrade surface and extracellular proteins to improve outcomes across therapeutics areas. This technology enables the development of effective and versatile protein degrader molecules, including the company's lead preclinical degrader candidate for EGFR-mutated cancers.

AbReptor is a versatile antibody-based TPD platform that functions through co-engaging a surface-receptor or extracellular protein of interest together with another proprietary receptor target. Pinetree is advancing multiple preclinical candidates derived from its AbReptor TPD platform with potential in oncology and other therapeutics areas, including candidate degraders indicated for TKI-resistant tumors, immune checkpoint inhibitor-resistant tumors, and other disease targets.







