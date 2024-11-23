Piramal Sets Up Indian Drug Marketing JV

Indian group Nicholas Piramal India Ltd has set up a joint venture withAmbalai Sarabhai Enterprises for the marketing of human health care products from ASE's Suhrid-Geigy division. Several of the division's brands have been acquired by the JV company.

These brands, including SG Pyrene and a nifedipine formulation, achieved sales of $16.8 million in 1996. The JV's emphasis will be analgesics and orthopedic drugs initially, but a move into the anticancer field is expected later.

It is also reported that NPIL is at an advanced stage of talks with Reckitt & Colman about another marketing JV for R&C pharmaceutical products.