Placing For Innovative Technologies Group

A placing of 1,562,490 new ordinary shares in the UK's InnovativeTechnologies Group has been made with institutional investors at a price of 270 pence ($4.36) per share to raise around L4.2 million ($6.8 million).
Keith Gilding, chief executive of ITG, said: "Innovative Technologies has invested substantially in its business over the past 12 months and now has the capability to manufacture a range of wound care products for its worldwide customers. The proceeds from the placing will be utilized for working capital purposes and for outstanding development needs."
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze