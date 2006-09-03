Friday 22 November 2024

Pliva board sees Barr bid as "fair valuation"

3 September 2006

Croatian drugmaker Pliva says that its supervisory board believes that, following discussion with its independent financial advisor Deutsche Bank AG, USA-based Barr Pharmaceuticals' takeover bid of 743 kuna per share, or $2.4 billion in total, represents a fair valuation of the firm. The board also said that the takeover offer is an attractive long-term development path (Marketletters passim).

Pliva stated that Barr envisages that the Zagreb-headquartered firm would be the center of its European business operations, and that its registered office and production facilities should remain in Croatia. Additionally, the Croatian company's board explained that Barr's offer details an expansion of its production facilities with the aim of producing products from the US firm's range, as well as improving regional distribution channels.

Reuters reports that the offer represents a slight premium to that made by rival bidder, Iceland-based generics producer Actavis, which is expected to respond with an improved offer in an effort to trump that from Barr.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA approves Jazz’s Ziihera for HER2+ biliary tract cancer
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Lilly and Laekna team up on novel obesity drugs
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze