PMSI Acquires DDT Drug Sales Service

US-based Pharmaceutical Marketing Services Inc is to acquire the health care information company Definitive Data Tactics, the UK company which, after seven years development, launched its first 35-market pharmaceutical product performance report, The Global Review, last year.
Terms of the deal are not disclosed. However, DDT's founder Howard Cox and his partner Ralph Sontag (both ex-IMS executives) will stay with the group in a new division, PMSI International based in the UK, which will further develop this database and information services from it.
