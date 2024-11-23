Polish Drug Prices Up This Month

The prices of a number of drugs rose 25% in Poland on August 1, reports the PAP news agency. Prices of drugs in the "basic" category rose to $0.44 each, while those obtained under prescription rose to $1 each. There were no price rises for other medicines.

A Ministry of Health official said medicine prices had not changed since February 1995, and that warnings of the price rise had been given in March.

- The vote in the US House of Representatives by 333 to 87 to give Romania permanent Most Favored Nation status will lead to a reduction in US import dues on Romanian medicines, reports the Rompres news agency, and this will in turn lower Romanian producers' costs.