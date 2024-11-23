Polish Health Minister "Must Resign"

At least one political party has joined doctors in Poland in demanding the resignation of Health Minister Jacek Zochowski, as responsible for the disastrous situation in the health care sector, reports the PAP news agency.

The Movement for the Reconstruction of Poland reportedly accused him of bias in tenders for medical equipment purchasing, and it criticized the current system of "informal fees" for services provided by state-run hospitals and outpatient clinics. The ROP is urging the speedy adoption of the new general health insurance law.