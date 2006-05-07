Polish info center to lower drug prices

The Polish Pharmaceutical Chamber (NIA) is suggesting that a center for medical information should be created which would collect and analyse drug market information, reports the local newspaper Rzeczpospolita, quoted by the Interfax news agency. It should submit such data about market demand for different medicines to state bodies responsible for subsidizing drugs' prices.
According to the newspaper, it is believed that this would help to reduce the price of medicines around 20%. Currently, Polish consumers pay on average two-thirds the price of a state-subsidized drug, which is higher than World Health Organization norms, says the report.
On-line pharmacies booming
