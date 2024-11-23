Polish Prescription Action "Illegal"

The Prime Minister of Poland, Wlodzimierz Cimoszewicz, has said thedecision by doctors to issue only "green prescriptions," which give drugs to patients free of charge, is illegal, since it is the law which states to whom and on what conditions free drugs can be given, reports the PAP news agency. Polish doctors are undertaking a program of industrial action in support of claims for wage rises and higher health spending.
He also said the ban on doctors issuing other types of prescriptions will damage the health care sector budget, because income from the issuing of paid subscriptions will not be forthcoming. He added that the non-treatment of some patients is close to breaching doctors' ethics.
