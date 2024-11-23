Polish VAT On Medicines

The Polish government has said that value-added tax on medicines will rise from 1998 to reach 7% in the year 2000, reports the PAP news agency. It also says that patients treated in private or cooperative health centers may deduct 208 zlotys ($70) from their 1997 tax bills.

Meantime, Poland's Medical Council has said it has no confidence in the government's health policy, and has protested at the development of a new system of health cover based on a centralized management system without proper funding.