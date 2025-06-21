Saturday 21 June 2025

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

PolyActiva

A clinical-stage biopharma company based in Melbourne, Australia, developing a biodegradable, sustained-release drug delivery platform for ophthalmic conditions.

Its proprietary PREZIA technology uses covalent bonding of therapeutics to a polymer backbone, enabling precise, customizable drug release over durations ranging from one week to over a year.

The lead asset, PA5108, is a biodegradable ocular implant delivering latanoprost to reduce intraocular pressure in glaucoma and ocular hypertension patients. In Phase IIa clinical studies, a single implant sustained clinically relevant pressure reductions for six months, with repeat dosing extending duration to at least 48 weeks. A Phase IIb trial in the U.S. is expected to start in Q3 2025 

In June 2025, PolyActiva closed a A$40 million (US$25 million) Series C financing co-led by the Australian National Reconstruction Fund (A$27 million) and Brandon. 

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest PolyActiva News

PolyActiva raises $25 million and appoints new CEO to steer US expansion
19 June 2025
More PolyActiva news >


Today's issue

High-dose Wegovy cuts weight 21%, new data shows
Pharmaceutical
High-dose Wegovy cuts weight 21%, new data shows
21 June 2025
Pharmaceutical
Abu Dhabi inks new production pact as UAE intensifies life sciences push
20 June 2025
Biotechnology
İşbank Private Equity’s $39 million for Harvard lab labelled new model for science funding
20 June 2025
Biotechnology
Bavarian Nordic banks big amount for priority review voucher
20 June 2025
Pharmaceutical
GSK closer to Japanese Arexvy label expansion
20 June 2025
Biotechnology
China signals revival of biotech IPO route amid regulatory reset
20 June 2025
Pharmaceutical
June 2025 batch of EMA/CHMP recommendations
20 June 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze