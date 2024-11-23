Poor Drug Sales At Gist-Brocades

Dutch biopharmaceutical group Gist-Brocades, as previously warned, hasannounced a drop in net profits for the first half of 1997 of 5.7%, down to 65.7 million guilders ($32.1 million), due to disappointing results from the company's Industrial Pharmaceutical Products Division.

Operating profit decreased 7.5% despite growth in Gist-Brocades' Bakery Ingredients Division, as a sharp fall in the price of penicillin caused a decline in turnover for the pharmaceutical division. Prices dropped to an all-time low at the end of the second quarter of 1997, but have since made a slight recovery.

Favorable exchange rates helped to soften the impact somewhat, and the group's position in Latin America was strengthened by an acquisition in Peru.