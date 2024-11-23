Portugal's Self-Medication Market

Portugal is Europe's fastest-growing self-medication market, advancingnearly 18% a year, says a new study from James Dudley Management.
1997 sales of non-prescription-bound products are put at $194 million. Growth since 1992 has totaled 351% and has been particularly strong since 1995, when a large number of prescription drugs began to be switched to over-the-counter status. Driven by continuing switches, the market is expected to grow 220% by 2005, rising especially fast in 1998-2003 and then slowing down to 5%-6% growth to 2005.
The largest OTC categories at present are gastrointestinal and upper respiratory tract products, with 19% of the market each. The fastest-growing category is vitamins/minerals/supplements, with sales in 1997 forecast to be 10 times higher than in 1992. Highest growth in the reporting period will be pain relief, growing 272% to 2005 due to product switches.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze