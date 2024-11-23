Portugal's Self-Medication Market

Portugal is Europe's fastest-growing self-medication market, advancingnearly 18% a year, says a new study from James Dudley Management.

1997 sales of non-prescription-bound products are put at $194 million. Growth since 1992 has totaled 351% and has been particularly strong since 1995, when a large number of prescription drugs began to be switched to over-the-counter status. Driven by continuing switches, the market is expected to grow 220% by 2005, rising especially fast in 1998-2003 and then slowing down to 5%-6% growth to 2005.

The largest OTC categories at present are gastrointestinal and upper respiratory tract products, with 19% of the market each. The fastest-growing category is vitamins/minerals/supplements, with sales in 1997 forecast to be 10 times higher than in 1992. Highest growth in the reporting period will be pain relief, growing 272% to 2005 due to product switches.