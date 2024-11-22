Potential Lack Of Medicines In Mexico

Mexican Health Minister Juan Ramon de la Fuente Ramirez' remarks during a work tour inspecting hospital facilities in several states were "typical of Mexican politicians' double talk," comments the Marketletter's local correspondent.
In Colima, the capital of the state of Colima, the Minister stated that "by presidential orders, the Ministry of Health would give maximum priority to ensuring sufficient supplies of medicines in the government's hospital complex to avoid deficiencies." Three days later, speaking in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mr Fuente Ramirez admitted that "the crisis will aggravate the supply of medicines," but added that "everything possible will be done to confront additional public demand," assessing this demand as 18% of the population.
So far no acute shortages of medicines have been noted, with only slight occasional delays in supplying government and private hospitals, pharmacies and discount departments of major supermarkets.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze