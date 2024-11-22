Potential Lack Of Medicines In Mexico

Mexican Health Minister Juan Ramon de la Fuente Ramirez' remarks during a work tour inspecting hospital facilities in several states were "typical of Mexican politicians' double talk," comments the Marketletter's local correspondent.

In Colima, the capital of the state of Colima, the Minister stated that "by presidential orders, the Ministry of Health would give maximum priority to ensuring sufficient supplies of medicines in the government's hospital complex to avoid deficiencies." Three days later, speaking in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mr Fuente Ramirez admitted that "the crisis will aggravate the supply of medicines," but added that "everything possible will be done to confront additional public demand," assessing this demand as 18% of the population.

So far no acute shortages of medicines have been noted, with only slight occasional delays in supplying government and private hospitals, pharmacies and discount departments of major supermarkets.