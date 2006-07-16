PowderMed applies for UK trial of H5N1 vacc

Oxford, UK-based PowderMed has applied to the UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) for permission to conduct a clinical trial of its proprietary H5N1 bird flu vaccine.

The product, which utilizes PowderMed's needle-free method of injecting DNA-coated gold particles into patients, is due to be tested at a clinical research unit in London. This first-time-in-man trial will examine a vaccine based upon the Vietnam H5N1 avian influenza strain to protect against a potential pandemic form of the disease.