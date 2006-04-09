Prelude invests further in Sciona

Prelude Trust, an investment trust that specializes in early-stage, technology-based businesses, has made a further investment of $1.4 million in Colorado, USA-based Sciona Inc. The investment is part of a fundraising totalling $6.5 million with co-investors BASF Venture Capital GmbH, Burrill & Co, Bioventures Inc and DSM. This brings Prelude's total investment to date to L2.8 million. Prelude now owns a 23% (undiluted) stake in Sciona.
Sciona is a privately-held, international company that provides personalized health and nutrition recommendations based on an individual's diet, lifestyle and unique genetic profile. It is aimed at promoting health, well-being and performance, thereby potentially reducing the risk of health problems. Sciona's Cellf Genetic Assessment is a DNA, diet and lifestyle assessment test that helps the user understand their risks associated with heart health, bone health, antioxidant and detoxification, inflammation and insulin resistance. Cellf Genetic Assessments focus only on gene variations, the potential influence of which may be offset by eating certain foods, increasing the intake of specific micronutrients, or making lifestyle changes.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze