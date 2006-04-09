Friday 22 November 2024

Prelude invests further in Sciona

9 April 2006

Prelude Trust, an investment trust that specializes in early-stage, technology-based businesses, has made a further investment of $1.4 million in Colorado, USA-based Sciona Inc. The investment is part of a fundraising totalling $6.5 million with co-investors BASF Venture Capital GmbH, Burrill & Co, Bioventures Inc and DSM. This brings Prelude's total investment to date to L2.8 million. Prelude now owns a 23% (undiluted) stake in Sciona.

Sciona is a privately-held, international company that provides personalized health and nutrition recommendations based on an individual's diet, lifestyle and unique genetic profile. It is aimed at promoting health, well-being and performance, thereby potentially reducing the risk of health problems. Sciona's Cellf Genetic Assessment is a DNA, diet and lifestyle assessment test that helps the user understand their risks associated with heart health, bone health, antioxidant and detoxification, inflammation and insulin resistance. Cellf Genetic Assessments focus only on gene variations, the potential influence of which may be offset by eating certain foods, increasing the intake of specific micronutrients, or making lifestyle changes.

