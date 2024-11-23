President Clinton Vetoes US Product Liability Bill

As President Bill Clinton vetoed the US product liability bill at an Oval Office ceremony, saying that it would "hurt families without truly improving our legal system," Representative John Boehner commented: "money may not be able to buy you love, but if you're a fat-cat trial lawyer, it sure can buy you Clinton votes."

However, the Mississippi State Attorney General said the President had shown courage for "standing up to so many industries in this country who hurt people." He said this was a "bailout bill," to protect the tobacco industry from lawsuits being brought by several states to recover health care costs.

Despite the promise of a veto, Senate Majority Leader Bob Dole and House Speaker Newt Gingrich signed a letter transmitting the bill to the President at an unusual ceremony designed to make an event of it; the bill is part of the GOP Contract with America. Sen Dole accused Pres Clinton of bowing to pressure from trial lawyers to kill the bill, noting that lawyers gave him $2.5 million in campaign contributions in the first nine months of 1995. Now they are twisting his arm to veto it, he said, adding: "He can still do the right thing and sign this bill."