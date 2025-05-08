Mocravimod is being developed as an adjunctive therapy for acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patients undergoing allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (allo-HCT). The oral therapy aims to enhance the curative potential of allo-HCT by preserving graft-versus-leukemia effects while reducing graft-versus-host disease.

As of Q2 2025, mocravimod in a global Phase IIb/III trial (MO-TRANS), enrolling patients across Europe, the U.S., and Japan. The candidate has received orphan drug designations from both the FDA and EMA, reflecting its potential to address significant unmet needs in AML post-transplant care.

Founded in 2020, Priothera is backed by investors including Fountain Healthcare Partners, abrdn, Earlybird Venture Capital, Bpifrance, and the BioInnovation Institute. The company operates in Ireland and France and focuses on developing innovative adjunctive therapies for hematologic malignancies.