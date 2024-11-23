Product Sales Up 40% At MGI Pharma

Revenues at MGI Pharma were $9.6 million in 1996, down 27.9%. However,the firm noted that product sales for the year were up 40% to $6.5 million as a result of 60% growth in the sales of Salagen (pilocarpine) tablets, which are used in the treatment of radiation-induced dry mouth in head and neck cancer patients. The net loss for the year was $6.6 million, or 50 cents per share, compared to a loss of $2.6 million, or 21 cents per share in 1995.
In the fourth quarter, MGI reported a net loss of $2.6 million, or 18 cents per share, compared with net income of $2 million, or 16 cents a share in the 1995 fourth quarter. Fourth-quarter revenues were $3 million, down from $7.1 million a year earlier. Product sales in the quarter were up 38% to $1.5 million due to a 48% increase in Salagen Tablets. Results in the quarter and the year were affected by costs of $1 million due to product acquisitions.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze