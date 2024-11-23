Profits At Fresenius Up 51% In First Half

German group Fresenius achieved net income in the first six months of 1996 of 53 million Deutschemarks ($35.7 million), an increase of 51% on the like, year-earlier period. Before taxes, profits were 85 million marks, ahead 32%. The main reasons for the increase in profits were sales growth, an increase in other operating costs and depreciation of which was lower than that of sales, as well as lower taxes on earnings.

Sales in the first six months of 1996 were 27% higher at 287 million marks. During the current year Fresenius has made two acquisitions; Consorcio Alpha in Mexico and Vamed AG of Austria. These companies contributed 137 million marks to the first-half sales increase. Without their contribution, growth in turnover would have been 14%.

Fresenius' pharmaceuticals division achieved turnover of 407 million marks, up 16%. Without taking into account the Mexican acquisition, the increase would have been 11%. The firm said that all units contributed to growth. In particular, home care and enteral nutrition registered double-digit sales growth.