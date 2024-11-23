Profits Better Than Expected At Sankyo

Japan's second-largest pharmaceutical company, Sankyo, achieved a 29%increase in recurring profits to 112.3 billion yen ($970.1 million) in the fiscal year to March 31. This is the first time that Sankyo's recurring profits have surpassed 100 billion yen. Net profits were 48 billion yen, up 15.2%.
The firm said that the impressive growth was a result of strong and profitable sales of its in-house-developed products Mevalotin (pravastatin) and Noscal (troglitazone). Sales for the year were 442.7 billion yen, up 8%. Also contributing to higher turnover were sales of the firm's non-pharmaceutical product, Sankyo Yeast.
For the current fiscal year, Sankyo expects a 2% rise in sales to 450 billion yen, and a 2% rise in recurring profits to 115 billion yen, based on steady growth of Noscal sales both in Japan and in overseas markets.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze