Profits Fall At Recordati In First-Half

For the first six months of 1996, Italian company Recordati saw its operating income decline 13.4% to 12.7 billion lire ($8.3 million). The firm said that the decline was due to higher costs of goods attributable to increased cost of production materials and different sales mix, incremental expenses associated with the international operations of both business segments, the launch of new products, and higher R&D expenditures.
The firm added that its operating income continues to be affected by the low prices of reimbursable pharmaceutical products in Italy, which are more than 30% lower than the average European prices.
Sales in the first half were 16% higher than a year ago at 187.5 billion lire. Both pharmaceuticals and pharmaceutical chemicals contributed to the increase, the firm said. Net income was 12.8 billion lire, up 36.2%. The rise was attributed to a non-recurring income and lower tax rate.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze