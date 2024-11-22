Profits For Czech Republic's Leciva

Leciva Praha, a producer of pharmaceuticals based in the Czech Republic capital Prague, recorded a 379 million koruna ($13.9 million) profit on turnover of 3.85 billion koruna ($149.0 million), according to preliminary figures reported by the CTK news agency's Business News. The company's 1995 business plan envisages a profit of 480 million koruna and sales of 4.4 billion koruna.

Leciva produces 180 preparations for 250 medicines, mostly antibiotics, chemotherapy agents, diabetes drugs, analgesics and vitamins. It cooperates with companies such as Roussel Uclaf, Ugmetin and SmithKline Beecham.

Some 72% of its production is sold on the Czech market, 20% is exported to Slovakia and 8% is exported to the CIS and eastern Europe. The company's investment in improving products in 1994 totalled 267 million koruna, and this is likely to reach 300 million koruna in 1995, the report notes.