Profits Warning From Forest Labs

Forest Laboratories of the USA has said that it expects sales and earnings for the second fiscal quarter ending September 30 to be reduced to a greater extent than originally anticipated due principally to the continued deterioration of pricing and market share of its Inwood generics subsidiary, and loss of sales of its analgesic Lorcet 10/650 (dextropropoxyphene and paracetamol) as a result of generic substitution.
Howard Solomon, president of Forest, said: "Lorcet 10/650, which is now subject to generic substitution, has had a rapid rise in the substitution rate to almost 70% after nine months. The branded inventory in the trade remains excessive relative to the level of branded sales and we are therefore receiving very few new orders. Accordingly, Lorcet sales this year will be significantly below our original expectations."
For the first fiscal quarter ended June 30, Forest Labs reported net sales of $90.3 million, down 15.5%. Net income decreased 18% to $21.9 million. Net income per share was 47 cents, compared with 57 cents a year earlier.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze