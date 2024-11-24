PrognomiQ uses leading edge proteomics technologies, in addition to metabolomics and genomics technologies, to develop multi-omics products to improve human health.

In November 2024, PrognomiQ announced the closing of a Series D financing of $34 million led by Seer, Inc., with participation from a new, large, strategic investor in the Diagnostics segment as well as from existing investors, including Catalio Capital Management, aMoon, Invus and Bruker. The closing of this round brings PrognomiQ’s total funding to more than $135 million since the company was founded in September 2020. PrognomiQ will use this round of funding to advance development of an early detection test for lung cancer, which the company plans to provide as a lab developed test (LDT) and later as an In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) test.